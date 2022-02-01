MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Discouraging News

Baseball looks poised to be in a lockout for the foreseeable future.

The MLB and MLBPA held talks on Tuesday afternoon about a new CBA but they didn’t get anywhere. Per Jeff Passan, spring training looks unlikely to start on time which would mean the season may be delayed.

The meeting between the Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB is over. Little progress was made. The on-time opening of spring training at this point is in grave danger and, frankly, would take a miraculous deal coming together to rescue. A delay feels inevitable. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 1, 2022

The two sides haven’t been able to strike a deal in the last couple of months since the lockout was put in place.

The MLB world is frustrated by this news and is mostly blaming the owners for letting this drag on.

As of right now, there is no set date for the next round of talks to begin.

If this doesn’t get settled soon, the season altogether could get canceled, which wouldn’t be good for the fans, players, owners, or anyone around the game.