MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Discouraging News

A closeup of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred speaks to the media prior to Game Three of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Baseball looks poised to be in a lockout for the foreseeable future.

The MLB and MLBPA held talks on Tuesday afternoon about a new CBA but they didn’t get anywhere. Per Jeff Passan, spring training looks unlikely to start on time which would mean the season may be delayed.

The two sides haven’t been able to strike a deal in the last couple of months since the lockout was put in place.

The MLB world is frustrated by this news and is mostly blaming the owners for letting this drag on.

As of right now, there is no set date for the next round of talks to begin.

If this doesn’t get settled soon, the season altogether could get canceled, which wouldn’t be good for the fans, players, owners, or anyone around the game.

