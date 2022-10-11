MLB World Reacts To Tuesday's Prison Sentence News

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 04: Players line the field during pre-game festivities on Opening Day before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 4, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the death of former pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Kay was convicted back in February of providing counterfeit oxycontin pills which contained fentanyl to Skaggs, who died of an overdose while on a team road trip in July 2019.

One of the reasons why Kay's sentence was so harsh was because of unapologetic comments he made while in prison awaiting trial.

"I hope people realize what a piece of s--t he [Skaggs] is," Kay said, via reporter Gus Garcia-Roberts.

Kay's quotes have unsurprisingly led many to agree that he deserved this harsh sentence.

At the time of Skaggs' death, Kay was a longtime Angels employee and the team's communications director.

During his trial, several former Angels, including Matt Harvey, Cam Bedrosian, C.J. Cron and Mike Morin testified that Kay provided them with oxycodone pills as well, in addition to the drugs he gave Skaggs which led to his death.