MLB World Reacts To Twins Carlos Correa Announcement

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Carlos Correa's wild free-agent saga came to a close on Tuesday. The Twins signed the All-Star shortstop to a six-year, $200 million contract.

Correa initially agreed to a deal with the Giants. They backed out of their deal due to concerns over an injury he suffered several years ago.

The Mets then made an offer to Correa before following in the Giants' footsteps.

For those wondering if Correa will end up back on the market for a fourth time this offseason, the Twins confirmed on Wednesday that he's returning to Minnesota.

The Twins shared a photo of Correa on social media along with the caption, "He's home."

This announcement from the Twins generated a handful of responses.

"Remember when the Mets signed him at 2am? Good times, good times," one fan replied to the team's announcement.

Another fan tweeted, "Never a doubt."

"Not sure if his third team of the offseason should really be considered home," a third fan said.

Correa appeared in 136 games for the Twins this past season. He had a .291 batting average, 22 homers and 64 RBIs.

Time will tell if Correa was worth the $200 million investment.