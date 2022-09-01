MLB World Reacts To Veteran Pitcher Suspension News

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 2: A general view of Busch Stadium during the eighth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

MLB has suspended Carlos Martinez 85 games for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the suspension is retroactive to June 19. However, the former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher has not played in a game this season.

Martinez, who remains a free agent, also received an unpaid 80-game suspension in May after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

Yet to serve any time on either ban, it's now highly unlikely another team will ever give him another chance.

Martinez made two All-Star appearances early in his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He posted a 3.22 ERA from 2015 to 2018, but injuries have since derailed his career.

The righty relinquished 42 baserunners and 26 runs (22 earned) in 20 innings in 2020 before recording a 6.23 ERA in 16 starts last season.

His career was in peril even before the PED suspension. Although the details are not yet known on his latest infraction, it may be serious enough to keep Martinez out of MLB for good.