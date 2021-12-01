MLB World Reacts To Wednesday’s Carlos Correa News

It’s been a wild MLB free agency period so far, but just about all eyes are on two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa at this point. And it might stay that way for a while.

On Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Correa has received numerous offers already. But he is reportedly waiting for “the right one” to come before he makes a decision.

Per the report, Correa is even willing to wait through the impending MLB lockout. Heyman surmised that Correa is waiting to see if the tax threshold rises after the lockout – improving potential offers.

On Twitter, there’s plenty of excitement among fans of the big spending teams. New York Yankees and New York Mets fans in particular seem to believe that this bodes well for Correa signing with them:

Yankees gonna wild out after the lock out and shut me up 🤞🏽 #trusttheprocess https://t.co/e14EZRbAap — JC ⚾️ (@CantH0LDMe) December 1, 2021

sounds like the Mets haven't offered and that's what he's waiting for 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/aaHhBScIVI — Tee Buck 🇵🇾 (@YoungBuck_21) December 1, 2021

Yankees haven't done anything, this may be it right here. We'll see https://t.co/0c3TemV2nQ — JoeyD (@JoeyDNYG) December 1, 2021

So this just means Yankees/Astros but we have to wait a month and a half https://t.co/v5v21ccCgw — Sayom Ghosh-Dastidar – Efficiency Man Fan (@SayomGD) December 1, 2021

Carlos Correa is coming off one of his best seasons. He earned All-Star and Golden Glove honors while recording 26 home runs, 155 hits and scoring 104 runs.

Correa was a part of the Astros team that went 95-67, winning the AL West and reaching the World Series. He also finished fifth in the AL MVP voting.

At 27 years of age, Correa could be the centerpiece of a contender, or the final piece of a championship puzzle.

But it looks like we won’t know for a few weeks – or even months – where Correa plans on going.

