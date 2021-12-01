MLB World Reacts To Wednesday’s Dodgers News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been fairly quiet this offseason. That is, until now.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that Chris Taylor and the Dodgers are in agreement on a new contract. Taylor’s new deal with the Dodgers will be official as long as he passes his physical.

The terms of Taylor’s contract aren’t available at this time. It should be lucrative considering he turned down a qualifying offer worth $18.4 million for one year.

This is a significant move for the Dodgers, as Taylor is one of the most versatile players in the league. He earned All-Star honors for the first time in his career this past season, hitting .254 with 20 home runs and 73 RBI.

Dodgers fans have been anxiously waiting for the front office to make a splash this offseason. So once Rosenthal announced that Taylor agreed to a new contract, the fan base went on social media to celebrate.

Welcome back, CT3! I know this will cheer up #Dodgers fans. https://t.co/6m9e9vRnVU — Jonathan Garza (@ijonathangarza) December 1, 2021

BIG KEEP for the Dodgers https://t.co/WnccSWM3lT — Justin Gianelli (@jgianelli12) December 1, 2021

Not only has Taylor become a consistent performer in the regular season, he has blossomed into a clutch postseason player.

The Dodgers have already lost Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and star shortstop Corey Seager in free agency. The fan base would’ve been absolutely heartbroken if the team lost Taylor too.