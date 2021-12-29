MLB World Reacts To Wednesday’s Kyle Seager News

All-Star third baseman Kyle Seager has officially decided to call it a career. On Wednesday, his wife Julie relayed the important message to his fans.

“Today I’m announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball,” Seager wrote. “Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career. It’s been a wonderful ride, but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Seager had a .212 batting average with 35 home runs and 101 RBI in his final season with the Seattle Mariners.

Immediately after Seager’s retirement letter went public, several athletes and fans went on social media to congratulate him.

“One of the best to ever do it on the hot corner,” Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted. “Congrats to a true Seattle legend Kyle Seager on an outstanding career.”

“Just like his career, Kyle Seager’s retirement announcement is simple, direct, and effective,” a Mariners fan tweeted. “No need for flourishes, not verbose or emotional. He just gets the job done. We love you, Kyle. So thankful to have watched you play over the last decade.”

“Kyle Seager was this steadying presence for the franchise throughout a decade of turmoil,” another fan said. “When Ichiro left, Seager was there. When Felix left, Seager was there. He was unique to the city of Seattle and Mariners fans, not unlike the way Edgar Martinez once was.”

A video of J.P. Crawford getting emotional about Seager is going viral this Wednesday. The Gold Glove winner put into perspective just how great of a person Seager is.

“Hell of a leader, better teammate, and a better friend,” Crawford said. “We wouldn’t be in this spot without him.”

Seager will finish his MLB career with a .251 batting average, 242 home runs and 807 RBI. He was an excellent player and reliable teammate for a decade.

We wish Kyle Seager all the best as he enters the next chapter of his career.