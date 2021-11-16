MLB World Reacts To What MLB Star Said About Derek Jeter

Astros star Carlos Correa is making headlines this week because of a recent comment he made about Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

During an appearance on the “Me Gustan Los Deportes” podcast last week, Correa took a shot at Jeter’s résumé. He said the Hall of Famer didn’t deserve any of the Gold Gloves he won over the course of his career.

The timing of Correa’s comments are quite interesting to say the least. With the offseason in full swing, the Yankees might want to take a look at potentially adding Correa to their star-studded roster.

Correa’s comments about Jeter shouldn’t really change how the Yankees’ front office views him, but at the very least it’ll spark a debate between fans in the Bronx.

Jeter, meanwhile, is probably confused as to why Correa felt the need to question his abilities on the diamond.

Next time Derek Jeter sees Carlos Correa: pic.twitter.com/nrDns52NId — Jayson Slade (@JSladeShow) November 16, 2021

Some fans in the Bronx are conflicted as to whether or not they’d want to see Correa in pinstripes. Though he’s an outstanding player, he did just put one of the fan base’s all-time favorite players on blast.

“How can Yankees fans still want Carlos Correa after what he said about Jeter,” one fan asked.

How can Yankees fans still want Carlos Correa after what he said about Jeter?? — Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) November 16, 2021

Others, however, don’t really care about what Correa said. All they care about is general manager Brian Cashman putting together a team capable of winning a World Series title.

Yankees fans during the season: "Carlos Correa is a cheater and deserves to be banned from baseball." Yankees fans when Carlos Correa becomes a free agent: "You know, Carlos Correa is right. Derek Jeter ain't shit." — Archbishop Deshaies (@HouCounterplot) November 15, 2021

“I simply don’t care what Correa thinks of Jeter’s gold glove awards, or what he thinks of Jeter in general,” a Yankees fan tweeted. “I only care about his ability to help the yankees win. Anything else is just soap opera nonsense.”

i simply don't care what Correa thinks of Jeter's gold glove awards, or what he thinks of Jeter in general. I only care about his ability to help the yankees win. anything else is just soap opera nonsense — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) November 15, 2021

This past season, Correa had a .279 batting average with 26 home runs and 92 RBI.

Considering he’s one of the best players on the market, Correa should have plenty of suitors this offseason.