MLB World Reacts To What Manny Ramirez Said About Derek Jeter

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

It turns out, Manny Ramirez wasn't dissing Derek Jeter after all with his comments during last night's Red Sox-Tigers game.

This morning, a quote from Ramirez saying "if you put Jeter in Kansas City he was just a regular player" began circulating on social media. It sounded like Ramirez was trying to minimize Jeter's accomplishments.

However, when the full clip is played, it's clear that wasn't Ramirez's intention. He was trying to illustrate how Jeter's ability to perform on a magnified stage in New York made him a great player.

"You've got to understand this. If you haven't played in Boston or New York, you're not in the big leagues," Ramirez said. "It's like, if you put Jeter in Kansas City in those years, he was just a regular player."

"But, if you put him in on that big stage and he hit .400 in the postseason for many, many years?" asked one of the other announcers.

"He's the greatest," Ramirez said.

With this added dialogue, it has become more clear to fans the point Ramirez was trying to make.

"Context matters," said Twitter user Jen Connic.

"He could’ve worded it better but yeah my apologies Manny for taking it out of context," said Jersey Sporting News' Adam Grassani, a Yankee fan.

"It's just not an easy place to play and some people thrive here and are better. He's right," said Twitter user and Jomboy Media member Joez McFly, a diehard Yankees fan.

Ramirez and Jeter were part of some epic battles in the storied Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

It's no surprise there would be a lot of mutual respect between them.