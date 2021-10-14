MLB World Reacts To What Pete Rose Said About Yankees Hitter

It’s safe to say Pete Rose was not a fan of the lineup the New York Yankees used for the American League Wild Card Game . During a recent discussion with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the former MVP bashed the team’s “all-or-nothing” approach.

“That was the worst (expletive) lineup they could have put on the field,” Rose told Nightengale. “Their six, seven, eight, nine hitters were all out-men. They had to have [Aaron] Judge and [Giancarlo] Stanton do something. If they didn’t, all of the pressure was on Joey Gallo. You saw how that worked out.”

Rose then zeroed in on Gallo’s struggles at the plate. The lefty slugger ended up striking out over 200 times this season.

“How does someone who didn’t play every day strike out 213 times? Ray Charles wouldn’t strike out that much. I just can’t imagine striking out 213 times without killing myself.”

Pete Rose does not think too highly of Joey Gallo. 👀 https://t.co/3DKZu5gJs7 pic.twitter.com/VtAdQiHFxS — theScore (@theScore) October 14, 2021

The sports world believes that was a tone-deaf comment from Rose. After all, there was no reason for him to insult Ray Charles or say that he would potentially kill himself if he were in Gallo’s situation.

“While Pete Rose is absolutely correct in that Joey Gallo strikes out far too often, he probably didn’t need to go and offend the vision impaired community by highlighting this,” MLB writer Dan Clark said.

While Pete Rose is absolutely correct in that Joey Gallo strikes out far too often, he probably didn’t need to go and offend the vision impaired community by highlighting this… pic.twitter.com/v4FVN1Qi8t — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) October 14, 2021

“More proof that Pete Rose still sucks tremendously,” Brice Paterik of the Locked On Rangers podcast.

More proof that Pete Rose still sucks tremendously https://t.co/45aKuKjn0d — Brice Paterik🌟 (@BricePaterik) October 14, 2021

“Yeah that just not okay [to say],” an MLB fan tweeted.

Yeah that’s just not okay https://t.co/yA73lGgsvf — Walker Bailey (@WalkerBailey8) October 14, 2021

Gallo hasn’t yet responded to Rose’s comments, and honestly, he shouldn’t even bother.

Baseball is completely different now compared to what it was in the 1980s. Despite all the strikeouts, Gallo still finds a way to get on base way more than most players. That alone makes him valuable to the Yankees.