MLB World Reacts To What Pete Rose Said About Yankees Hitter

Legendary MLB hitter Pete Rose.LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Former Major League Baseball player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a news conference at Pete Rose Bar & Grill to respond to his lifetime ban from MLB for gambling being upheld on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday announced that he was rejecting Rose's application for reinstatement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say Pete Rose was not a fan of the lineup the New York Yankees used for the American League Wild Card Game . During a recent discussion with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the former MVP bashed the team’s “all-or-nothing” approach.

“That was the worst (expletive) lineup they could have put on the field,” Rose told Nightengale. “Their six, seven, eight, nine hitters were all out-men. They had to have [Aaron] Judge and [Giancarlo] Stanton do something. If they didn’t, all of the pressure was on Joey Gallo. You saw how that worked out.”

Rose then zeroed in on Gallo’s struggles at the plate. The lefty slugger ended up striking out over 200 times this season.

“How does someone who didn’t play every day strike out 213 times? Ray Charles wouldn’t strike out that much. I just can’t imagine striking out 213 times without killing myself.”

The sports world believes that was a tone-deaf comment from Rose. After all, there was no reason for him to insult Ray Charles or say that he would potentially kill himself if he were in Gallo’s situation.

“While Pete Rose is absolutely correct in that Joey Gallo strikes out far too often, he probably didn’t need to go and offend the vision impaired community by highlighting this,” MLB writer Dan Clark said. 

“More proof that Pete Rose still sucks tremendously,” Brice Paterik of the Locked On Rangers podcast.

“Yeah that just not okay [to say],” an MLB fan tweeted.

Gallo hasn’t yet responded to Rose’s comments, and honestly, he shouldn’t even bother.

Baseball is completely different now compared to what it was in the 1980s. Despite all the strikeouts, Gallo still finds a way to get on base way more than most players. That alone makes him valuable to the Yankees.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.