The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To What Rob Manfred Said Thursday

A closeup of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred speaks to the media prior to Game Three of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In case you had any doubts that Major League Baseball is heading for a lockout on December 1, commissioner Rob Manfred basically removed them today.

On December 1, the current MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. If no deal is reached between the owners and players before then, players are officially “locked out.”

On Thursday, Manfred told reporters that “an offseason lockout that moves the process forward is different than a labor dispute that costs games.” By this point, he’s making it obvious that a work stoppage is coming.

Manfred may be feeling internally that the 2022 season will start on time, but even so, this quote isn’t doing him any favors. It further indicates he’s on the side of the owners and gives off the impression that he doesn’t care all that much about the overall health of baseball.

Not surprisingly, the commissioner is getting ripped for his remarks by the MLB community.

If a lockout comes to fruition as expected, it could get very acrimonious. There’s not a lot of love lost between the MLBPA and ownership right now.

Hopefully, the upcoming regular season is not affected. If it is, Manfred will wind up regretting his comments today.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.