MLB World Reacts To Wild Animal Delaying Dodgers-Padres Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: A goose sits on the field during the eighth inning of game two of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

During the bottom of the eighth inning between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, a goose landed in the outfield. This resulted in a minor delay.

The goose wasn't interested in leaving, which is why it decided to just sit in the outfield.

Some fans in the crowd thought this goose would help spark a rally for the Dodgers. That wasn't the case though.

While the Padres were making a pitching change, the grounds crew at Dodger Stadium did its best to capture the goose and get it off the field.

Unsurprisingly, sports fans had a field day with this moment on Twitter.

"I wish Bobby Wagner was there to lite that goose the f--- up," PFT Commenter tweeted.

Benjamin Solak said, "I am losing respect for everyone calling that goose a duck. Learn your waterfowl before you embarrass yourself further."

"Hi. Goose expert here. Geese only do this when they're very concerned about the state of competitive balance in baseball," Grant Brisbee wrote. "Please delete your jokes and consider what the Dodgers are doing to the sport."

The Padres defeated the Dodgers on the road to even up the series.

Game 3 between the Padres and Dodgers will take place on Friday night at Petco Park.