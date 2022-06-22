MLB World Reacts To Wild Ejection On Wednesday

TORONTO, ON - JULY 30: The Toronto Blue Jays line up behind a 'Home' sign to commemorate their first home game in Toronto this season prior to a MLB game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on July 30, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez got ejected from Wednesday's game before it began.

Prior to the first pitch, Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox representatives convened at home plate to exchange lineup cards. After shaking hands with the umpiring crew, Martínez promptly got tossed.

It's unclear what he said to draw such an early ejection, but he was likely airing grievances over Tuesday night's officiating.

As many noted on Twitter, the Umpire Scoreboard from Toronto's 7-6 loss proves Martínez has a legitimate gripe.

Given last night's inconsistent strike zone, Blue Jays fans appreciated the coach sticking up for his team and earning a mandated afternoon away from work.

Perhaps ignited by Martínez, the Blue Jays aren't letting the umpires decide Wednesday's game. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead after shortstop Bo Bichette hit a grand slam against Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning.

Although they entered the day having dropped six of their last eight games, their star-studded offense is heating up with the most runs scored in MLB this month.