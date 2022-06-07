MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

NEW YORK - JULY 17: Broadcasters John Sterling (L) and Michael Kay of the New York Yankees introduce the players during the teams 64th Old-Timer's Day before the MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 17, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season.

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.

"It is just to recharge my batteries," Sterling told Marchand. "I’ve been doing road games with teams for 52 years. I love this game, but I hate being on the road."

Having grown accustomed to Sterling's voice for more than three decades, Yankees fans are sad at the realization that he wouldn't cover their games forever.

However, Sterling has already made some gaffes this season. It might be for the best to give him more time off while giving other broadcasters an opportunity.

According to Marchand, the Yankees have identified Ryan Ruocco, Justin Shackil, and Rickie Ricardo as candidates to fill in for Sterling. His broadcasting partner, Suzyn Waldman, could also potentially move from color commentary to play-by-play on occasion.