MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Yankees could bolster their lineup in a major way this offseason. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Bronx Bombers are interested in Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

Morosi tweeted, "#Yankees among teams in contact with #Pirates on Bryan Reynolds over recent weeks."

There's at least one obstacle slowing down this trade. The Pirates reportedly prefer starting pitchers in return for Reynolds. The best prospects in the Yankees' farm system, however, are primarily position players.

Despite this hurdle, Yankees fans are confident a deal will get done.

"Omg it’s going to happen isn’t it," one fan said.

"GERMAN its been fun but you are a Pirate," another fan tweeted.

Reynolds, 27, would give the Yankees another reliable bat. He finished the 2022 season with a .262 batting average, 27 home runs and 62 RBI.

In 2021, Reynolds made the All-Star Game because of his .302 batting average and 24 homers.

The Yankees have already had a great offseason, re-signing Aaron Judge and acquiring Carlos Rodon. Pulling off a trade for Bryan Reynolds would be the cherry on top.