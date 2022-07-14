MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Injury News

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Most things have gone right for the New York Yankees this season, but they'll end the first half with a key player on the sideline.

On Thursday, the Bronx Bombers placed starting pitcher Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list with a low-grade right lat strain.

The 28-year-old righty exited Wednesday's start after allowing three consecutive home runs to the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning. His velocity dipped before leaving with reported right shoulder tightness.

As noted by Newsday's Laura Albanese, the timetable to return from a Grade 1 lat strain is typically two to three weeks.

That'd hardly be a terrible outcome for Severino, who pitched just 18 innings for the Yankees from 2019 to 2021 after dealing with rotator cuff inflammation and later undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Already up 14 games in the AL East, it may behoove the Yankees to rest him anyway so he's fresh for the playoffs.

However, fans are still nervous given Severino's injury history and the lack of a definitive timetable.

Despite missing most of the last three seasons, Severino had successfully returned to post a 3.45 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 86 innings this season. That's right in line with his career 3.43 ERA since making his MLB debut in 2015.

The Yankees need him healthy for a postseason run more than they do this summer, so they'll likely ease Severino back into action.