MLB World Reacts To Yankees Latest Free Agency Signing

The Yankees bolstered their starting rotation on Thursday night, signing All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $166 million deal.

Rodon had a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA this past season. He pitched a career-high 178 innings over 31 starts.

By signing Rodon, the Yankees strengthened a starting rotation that already featured Gerrit Cole, Nester Cortes and Luis Severino.

While this was an expensive move for the Yankees, it's one the front office had to make. They can't afford to sit on their hands, especially now that Aaron Judge is back.

As you'd expect, Yankees fans are excited about this signing. The rest of the MLB world, not so much.

"28 coming soon," a Yankees fan said. "Yeah baby."

"YESSSS! Nice move, keep it going," another fan wrote.

"Don't matter Astros in 4," a Houston fan tweeted.

Rodon's contract with the Yankees will be defined by how well he pitches in the big moments. In other words, he'll need to step up in the playoffs.

It's unclear if the Yankees will stay aggressive in free agency. So far, general manager Brian Cashman has done an excellent job.