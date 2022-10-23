MLB World Reacts To Yankees, Red Sox Pregame News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees pulls David Robertson #30 in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Four American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 09, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will attempt to become the second team in MLB history to erase a 3-0 postseason deficit.

They probably don't want to remember the first time. At least, that's what outside observers would have thought.

In 2004, the Yankees squandered a 3-0 advantage to lose the ALCS to the Boston Red Sox, who went on to win their first World Series since 1918. Although it's an unpleasant memory for the Yankees, they have nevertheless embraced the collapse as a reminder that their series against the Houston Astros isn't over yet.

Per MLB's Bryan Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said team mental skills coach Chad Bohling showed players highlights of the ill-fated series. ESPN broadcaster Eduardo Perez then FaceTimed Red Sox icon David Ortiz during the press conference.

Everyone had a measured and calm reaction to invoking the franchise's most humiliating moment sparked by their arch-nemesis. Just kidding.

None of the current Yankees players were around for the 2004 series, so it's not like those clips evoke personal heartbreak unless they grew up cheering for the Evil Empire. If anything, stirring up that meltdown will mostly affect Boone, a member of the team who missed that entire year after tearing his ACL playing pickup basketball.

One would think Boone would rather recall the 2003 ALCS between the Yankees and Red Sox, where he hit a walk-off home run in Game 7.

The Yankees have scored just four runs in three losses to the Astros, who have four chances to cement their fourth World Series appearance in the last six years.

Game 5 will start Sunday at 7:07 p.m. ET on TBS.