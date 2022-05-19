Yankees Prospect Cut For Allegedly Stealing: MLB World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 25: A New York Yankees cap and a baseball are seen at Legends Field on February 25, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had to part ways with a minor league prospect this week in Jake Sanford.

Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while also occasionally swiping it from their lockers," according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

Kuty also reported that Sanford allegedly scammed fans, selling autographed equipment and never delivering it.

The Yankees selected Sanford with their third-round pick in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft. Last season, the Western Kentucky product hit .285 with 16 home runs.

For the most part, the baseball world is surprised this is a legitimate story.

"Crazy thing is he was playing well too," one fan said. "Just decided to throw his entire career away."

"This kid got a signing bonus of $597,500 three years ago," another fan tweeted. "What the hell?"

"I can’t even begin to understand the thought process here," a third fan wrote. "Did he think people wouldn’t notice their equipment going missing?"

It didn't take long for Sanford to move on from the Yankees, signing with the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League.

At this time, Sanford's path back to the MLB is a bit muddy.