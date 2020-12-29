MLB World Reacts To Yu Darvish To The Padres Trade News

The San Diego Padres have already been busy this offseason, trying to bolster their roster for a 2021 World Series run. On Monday night, the NL West team made another big move to acquire veteran ace Yu Darvish.

According to MLB insider Mark Feisand, the Padres will send Zach Davies and four prospects to the Chicago Cubs for Darvish and Victor Caratini. The move improves San Diego’s starting rotation once again and adds a talented young field player to a strong roster.

The deal marks the Padres second blockbuster in less than 24 hours. San Diego sent a handful of other prospects to the Rays in order to acquire Blake Snell late on Sunday night.

With both moves, the Padres should have one of the best rotations in baseball in 2021.

Cubs-Padres deal will be Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to SD for Zach Davies, SS Reginald Preciado, OF Owen Caissie, OF Ismael Mena and SS Yeison Santana, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 29, 2020

The Yu Darvish-to-the-Padres deal is on the verge of happening, sources tell ESPN. Darvish is expected to go with Victor Caratini to SD. Cubs' return is Zach Davies and four young prospects: OF Owen Caissie (18), SS Reggie Preciado (17), OF Ismael Mena (18), Yeison Santana (20). — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 29, 2020

Darvish will join a deep San Diego rotation complete with Snell and Dinelson Lamet, who was fourth in the NL Cy Young voting in 2020. The Cubs ace was electric in 12 starts in 2020 and finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting. Darvish should be poised to lead the Padres deep into next year’s postseason.

Most impressively, San Diego general manager A.J. Preller managed to acquire both starting pitchers without giving much up. Luis Patiño, the No. 3 prospect in the Padres’ system, went to the Rays in the Snell deal, but other than that, Preller got out of both deals without giving up any other top-10 prospects in the organization.

The moves baffled the world of MLB who saluted San Diego on a job well done.

When you acquire Blake Snell & Yu Darvish and you only give up 1 top 100 prospect #Padres pic.twitter.com/Fzyuw9EQhm — Jim Russell (@JimRussellSD) December 29, 2020

#Padres have the kind of SP depth Snell, Darvish, Lamet, Paddack, Gore, Morejon, Weathers (with Clevinger due back in 2022) that Preller could still wheel and deal more if he wants. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 29, 2020

This is what a salary dump in a pandemic looks like. The Cubs aimed to transfer debt. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 29, 2020

Hey , Give the Padres credit. They had a top 5 farm system that gave them flexibility to trade for Snell. Newsflash, the Mets farm system needs to be replenished . — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) December 29, 2020

The Padres are about to acquire Yu Darvish without parting with any of their top 10 prospects. AJ Preller is a magician. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 29, 2020

Truly, it seems like a terrible return for Yu Darvish, alone, but remember: The Cubs young, switch-hitting, 1B/DH/catcher with three more years of cheap team control was also included in the deal. Seriously. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) December 29, 2020

So the Padres will have added Blake Snell and Yu Darvish to their rotation in a 24-hour span. Not too shabby. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 29, 2020

Of course, the Padres will still have to compete with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the division. The NL West will definitely be loaded when the season starts up again next April.

Stay tuned to The Spun for more coverage from MLB offseason.