The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Yu Darvish To The Padres Trade News

Starting pitcher Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs throws the ball to the plateCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 02: Starting pitcher Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs delivers the ball against the Miami Marlins during Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on October 02, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres have already been busy this offseason, trying to bolster their roster for a 2021 World Series run. On Monday night, the NL West team made another big move to acquire veteran ace Yu Darvish.

According to MLB insider Mark Feisand, the Padres will send Zach Davies and four prospects to the Chicago Cubs for Darvish and Victor Caratini. The move improves San Diego’s starting rotation once again and adds a talented young field player to a strong roster.

The deal marks the Padres second blockbuster in less than 24 hours. San Diego sent a handful of other prospects to the Rays in order to acquire Blake Snell late on Sunday night.

With both moves, the Padres should have one of the best rotations in baseball in 2021.

Darvish will join a deep San Diego rotation complete with Snell and Dinelson Lamet, who was fourth in the NL Cy Young voting in 2020. The Cubs ace was electric in 12 starts in 2020 and finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting. Darvish should be poised to lead the Padres deep into next year’s postseason.

Most impressively, San Diego general manager A.J. Preller managed to acquire both starting pitchers without giving much up. Luis Patiño, the No. 3 prospect in the Padres’ system, went to the Rays in the Snell deal, but other than that, Preller got out of both deals without giving up any other top-10 prospects in the organization.

The moves baffled the world of MLB who saluted San Diego on a job well done.

Of course, the Padres will still have to compete with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the division. The NL West will definitely be loaded when the season starts up again next April.

Stay tuned to The Spun for more coverage from MLB offseason.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.