MLB World Reacts To Triple-A Experiment News

The “sticky stuff” debacle caused a black eye for Major League Baseball this season. In an attempt to find a more permanent solution, the league is experimenting.

Today, Baseball America‘s Kyle Glaser reported that MLB will be trying out a new baseball for select games of the end of the Triple-A season. The ball will be pre-tacked for grip purposes.

Earlier this year, when MLB cracked down on the use of sticky substances, it tried to cut the practice out of the sport cold turkey. Now, it looks like the league is going for a compromise: sticky stuff is okay, but only if it is MLB-approved and pre-applied.

It bears watching how this plays out down the stretch in Triple-A.

The new experimental baseballs are here https://t.co/okHgLUicaa — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 23, 2021

Davey Martinez just told us he got a chance to hold one of these balls recently. When he turned his palm over, it stuck to his hand for about 1.5 seconds while the untreated ball immediately fell. He's curious how long the tackiness will remain, depending on the weather. https://t.co/wXxVAprhoh — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) September 23, 2021

This is huge news and could pave the way for tackier baseball to be used in MLB. Japan and Korea already use a pre-tacked ball in their major leagues. https://t.co/fM8MI1hk1v — Matt Eddy (@MattEddyBA) September 23, 2021

This is the baseball #Cardinals pitchers huddled around to grip and flip and get to know during their visit last week to New York. MLB officials brought two prototypes and a "pearl" (normal ball for comparisons) for the Cardinals pitchers/coaches to see. https://t.co/mpxRaLvqWd — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) September 23, 2021

The mud farmer is going to be big mad. https://t.co/E9RUStl4A3 — Doug Gray (@dougdirt24) September 23, 2021

This offseason, MLB owners and the players’ union are set for a showdown. This latest round of labor negotiations are expected to get ugly.

You can bet the new balls and regulating pitchers’ use of substances will be topics of conversation at the bargaining table this winter.