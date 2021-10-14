The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Coaching Staff News

The New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner speaking to the media.NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Managing general partner and co-chairperson Hal Steinbrenner of the New York Yankees looks on during a news conference introducing Masahiro Tanaka (not pictured) to the media on February 11, 2014 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Coming off a disappointing 92-win season and a loss in the AL Wild Card Game, the New York Yankees made some significant staff changes on Thursday.

The organization opted not to renew the contracts of hitting coach Marcus Thames, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere and third base coach Phil Nevin for the 2022 season. The moves come after the Yankee offense plummeted in 2021 and the team had an inordinate amount of runners thrown out on the bases, including more than 20 at home plate.

Even with these decisions, the elephant in the room remains manager Aaron Boone. Boone’s contract is also up, and while he’s posted a winning percentage of .601 over four regular seasons, he’s failed to take the Yankees to the World Series and has consistently confounded fans with poor in-game decision making.

The reaction to today’s news from around the MLB world has many wondering if this is all the Yankees will do, or if more changes are coming.

 

Reading the tea leaves, it seems like Boone will be back, unless he balks at the coaches the Yankees want to put around him. However, if the roster and entire organizational approach to team-building isn’t overhauled, it might not matter who is the manager in 2022.

Assuming general manager Brian Cashman is back–he has one year left on his current contract–the Yankees must get more athletic this offseason while making their lineup more diverse and complementary at the same time.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.