MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani Making History

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani.ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani continues to strengthen his MVP argument. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels star made history in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox.

After fouling two pitches off his lower body, Ohtani managed to crush a solo home run to right field off Eduardo Rodríguez.

Ohtani now has 32 home runs this season. He still has another half of the season left to play, but he has already set the record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player in a single season. That record belonged to Hideki Matsui, who hit 31 home runs for the New York Yankees in 2004.

The fact that Ohtani has managed to be this successful at the plate while also pitching once every five games is truly incredible.

Ohtani has been so sensational this season that MLB fans are running out of things to say about him.

“Shohei Ohtani is incredibly good. That’s all I’ve got for right now,” Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports tweeted.

The official MLB Stats account announced that Ohtani set the record for most home runs in a single season for a Japanese-born player while attaching a friendly reminder that it’s only July 7.

As long as he stays healthy, Ohtani is going to shatter the previous record held by Matsui.

Let’s also not forget that Ohtani managed to hit this historic homer after basically taking a beating at the plate.

That’s why the broadcast crew for this Wednesday’s Angels game called Ohtani a “beast” when he was rounding the bases.

MLB fans will get to see plenty of home runs from Ohtani in the very near future.

Ohtani announced on Instagram that he will compete in this year’s Home Run Derby. That’ll be must-see TV for most sports fans.


