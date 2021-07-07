MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani Making History

Shohei Ohtani continues to strengthen his MVP argument. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels star made history in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox.

After fouling two pitches off his lower body, Ohtani managed to crush a solo home run to right field off Eduardo Rodríguez.

Ohtani now has 32 home runs this season. He still has another half of the season left to play, but he has already set the record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player in a single season. That record belonged to Hideki Matsui, who hit 31 home runs for the New York Yankees in 2004.

The fact that Ohtani has managed to be this successful at the plate while also pitching once every five games is truly incredible.

HISTORY FOR OHTANI 👏 @BRWalkoff Passes Hideki Matsui for most home runs by a Japanese-born player in a single season (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/oV1OHmCtwa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

Ohtani has been so sensational this season that MLB fans are running out of things to say about him.

“Shohei Ohtani is incredibly good. That’s all I’ve got for right now,” Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports tweeted.

Shohei Ohtani is incredibly good. That’s all I’ve got for right now. pic.twitter.com/m4BSgE6Tao — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 7, 2021

The official MLB Stats account announced that Ohtani set the record for most home runs in a single season for a Japanese-born player while attaching a friendly reminder that it’s only July 7.

As long as he stays healthy, Ohtani is going to shatter the previous record held by Matsui.

Shohei Ohtani has the most HR in a season for a Japanese-born player with 32, passing Hideki Matsui (2004). It's only July 7th. — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 7, 2021

Let’s also not forget that Ohtani managed to hit this historic homer after basically taking a beating at the plate.

That’s why the broadcast crew for this Wednesday’s Angels game called Ohtani a “beast” when he was rounding the bases.

It was 433 feet. It also broke Matsui's single-season record for HR's by a Japanese player. Also, Ohtani pitched 7 innings yesterday. Also, while I was writing this Tweet Jared Walsh hit a HR. It's 4-2. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 7, 2021

MLB fans will get to see plenty of home runs from Ohtani in the very near future.

Ohtani announced on Instagram that he will compete in this year’s Home Run Derby. That’ll be must-see TV for most sports fans.