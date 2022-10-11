MLB World Shocked By Justin Verlander's Performance Today

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Justin Verlander picked the wrong time to have a rough outing for the Houston Astros.

Verlander struggled mightily this Tuesday in Game 1 of his team's ALDS matchup against the Seattle Mariners, giving up six earned runs in four innings. He set a new career high by allowing 10 hits in a playoff start.

As surprising as this performance from Verlander was, the aftermath of it wasn't shocking.

Let's just say Verlander may want to stay off social media tonight.

"Teams that have scored at least five earned runs off Justin Verlander this year... Mariners: Today Mariners: May 27 That's it," MLB reporter Daniel Kramer said.

"Justin Verlander just doesn’t have what it takes to win in October," Ben Ross tweeted.

"I have not seen Justin Verlander get rocked like this in a long time," one fan wrote. "And this is right when he was starting to find a rhythm."

"Justin Verlander's return to postseason baseball was a rough one," Adam Spolane said.

The Astros currently trail 6-3. Their lineup is doing everything possible to stay within striking distance.

Additionally, the Astros need their bullpen to perform well the rest of the way through if they want to win Game 1.