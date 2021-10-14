MLB World Shocked By The St. Louis Cardinals News

The St. Louis Cardinals shocked the rest of the MLB this Thursday, firing manager Mike Shildt. It’s a surprising move when you consider how consistent the club has been under Shildt’s leadership.

Since taking over as the manager in 2018, Shildt has won 252 games. The Cardinals have made the playoffs three straight seasons under Shildt, but they haven’t been able to reach the World Series.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak told reporters that he fired Shildt due to a “philosophical difference” in the direction of the team. It’s worth mentioning Shildt had one year remaining on his contract.

Most of the MLB world is stunned that St. Louis would fire Shildt after the Cardinals had such an incredible run in September.

“This is really disappointing,” Tyler Kepner of The New York Times said. “Mike Shildt is one of the finest people in the game with a very impressive track record in St. Louis.”

There are some Cardinals fans who are indifferent about this move. They just hope the front office can find the right manager to bring a World Series title back to St. Louis.

“It was a short lived era for Mike Shildt,” a Cardinals fan tweeted. “I thought he did the best job he could with the roster he was given each year. I do not think a change at the helm is the worst thing to do. I just want them to hire someone that’s right for the position and preferably an outsider.”

As for Shildt’s future in the MLB, he might not have to wait very long to land another gig.

“My first observation? The San Diego Padres should interview Mike Shildt,” Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said.

The Padres recently fired Jayce Tingler and are actively searching for a new manager. Replacing Tingler with Shildt would be viewed as an upgrade.

Do you think Shildt will get hired by another MLB team this offseason?