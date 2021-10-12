MLB World Speculating About Aaron Boone’s Future

As of now, Aaron Boone doesn’t have a contract for the 2022 season. The New York Yankees’ lack of a decision up to this point has led to a ton of speculation.

Boone owns an impressive 328-218 record in four seasons as the Yankees’ manager, but his inability to lead the franchise to a championship has really soured how the fans view him in New York.

While there’s still a decent chance that New York brings Boone back for at least one more season, ESPN’s Buster Olney revealed that another team could make a run at him.

“The Yankees haven’t announced what their intentions are with Manager Aaron Boone, whose contract expires right after the World Series,” Olney said. “He can be a free agent then, and there is industry speculation he could emerge as a viable candidate for the San Diego Padres if he leaves NYY.”

San Diego wouldn’t be a bad spot for Boone. That is, of course, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Yankees.

It’s worth noting that history isn’t really on Boone’s side when it comes to receiving another contract from the Yankees in large part because he hasn’t led the team to a World Series title yet.

“Aaron Boone hasn’t won a WS in his first four years as Yankees manager,” Joe Giglio of Sports Radio 94.1 WIP. “The last time a Yankees manager was allowed to manage a fifth year without having already won a ring was in 1922.”

Even though Boone was initially welcomed with open arms by the fans in the Bronx, it seems like he’s no longer wanted.

“If the Yankees bring back Aaron Boone, it is a slap in the face to all fans and an embarrassment to the organization,” Tom Scibelli of Barstool Sports said. “I would be ready to lead a fan revolt against this once proud franchise.”

It’ll be very interesting to see what Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner decides to do this offseason.

