MLB World Speculating About Carlos Correa’s Future

Most of the top infielders are already off the market, which means the list of suitors for All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa isn’t nearly as long as it once was this offseason.

The Rangers have already made two huge signings this offseason, agreeing to long-term contracts with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. The Tigers also made a splash in free agency, signing Javier Báez to a six-year deal.

Now that all those deals have been signed, the Rangers and Tigers don’t have a need at shortstop. This should, in theory, open the door for the Yankees to make a run at Correa. At least that’s what the MLB world thinks.

“Javy Baez to the Tigers, so what’s the Carlos Correa market looking like? Corey Seager deal likely pushed Correa’s money to $350M+,” Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports tweeted. “Tigers and Rangers are out. We’re to believe the Yankees and Astros won’t pay. Why do I feel like the Dodgers will come out of nowhere on this one?”

MLB analyst Jim Bowden could see the Yankees making a run at Correa. He believes the franchise has been “too quiet” this offseason and needs an upgrade at shortstop.

Bowden isn’t the only person who thinks Correa to the Bronx makes sense. There are plenty of Yankees fans who believe the time is now for general manager Brian Cashman to make a big move.

“Carlos Correa is the best available SS,” a Yankees fan tweeted. “The Yankees haven’t won anything in over 12 years. The Yankees have no excuse, stop letting them off the hook.”

“If the Yankees screw this up, they’re not serious,” another fan said. “Carlos Correa is literally right there. RIGHT. THERE. C’mon.”

This past season, Correa had a .279 batting average with 26 home runs and 92 RBI.

Correa should receive a long-term contract this offseason. In fact, his value may have increased after seeing how much money Seager and Semien are set to make in Texas.