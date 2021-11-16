MLB World Speculating About Justin Verlander’s Future

With Noah Syndergaard off the board to the Los Angeles Angels, it looks like Justin Verlander could be the next big-name veteran to sign somewhere.

Verlander only pitched six innings in the last two seasons, which still happens to be four more than Syndergaard threw. As a result, there are some speculating that the two-time Cy Young winner may get more than the $21 million, one-year deal Syndergaard got from LA.

The last time Verlander was healthy for a full season, he went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts and won the 2019 AL Cy Young Award. The 39-year-old righty reportedly threw well at a recent workout, piquing the interest of a number of clubs.

There seems to be plenty of buzz regarding Verlander and the New York Yankees, but other contenders (Braves? Blue Jays?) could try to take a flier on the hard-throwing former ace.

I could be totally wrong (wouldn't be the first time or last), but these starting pitcher deals makes me think Verlander ends up with the Yankees. I'm not sure the Yankees want to play in the super expensive end of the starters market when they're going after an elite SS. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) November 16, 2021

ESPN's Jeff Passan says Justin Verlander will sign this week, and he thinks the team he'll sign with is the Yankees Passan has no idea about Correa, but he does not think the Yankees are the right fit pic.twitter.com/SCeO8fNlHM — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 15, 2021

I’m on the Justin Verlander to the Braves hype train. It just feels right https://t.co/ht7CGNIvhA — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) November 16, 2021

mets – don’t be cowards, pull a power move and steal verlander before he signs with the yankees 😂 — megan BRAUNY FOREVER brown (@thatgirlondeck) November 16, 2021

If Noah Syndergaard got $21M, what is Justin Verlander getting? — Around The Diamond (@_AroundDiamond) November 16, 2021

that’s great value through Berrios’s prime. pleasantly surprised they got it done this early in the winter! now go sign Verlander https://t.co/Ive5HAgez2 — Jackson Farough (@jf12171) November 16, 2021

There's a lot of market factors this season (CBA, QOs, etc.) but if this is a market indicator of short-term pitching deals, makes you wonder about guys like Verlander, Scherzer, etc. Huge money. https://t.co/t7S0Sg4R4E — Red Sox Payroll (@redsoxpayroll) November 16, 2021

Two weeks from tomorrow, the MLB collective bargaining agreement expires. Insiders are expected a labor stoppage, possibly a lengthy one.

We’ll see if Justin Verlander will be one of several veterans to sign before the Dec. 1 deadline.