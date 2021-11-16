The Spun

MLB World Speculating About Justin Verlander’s Future

Justin Verlander blowing a bubble with his gum.HOUSTON, TX - MAY 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on May 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

With Noah Syndergaard off the board to the Los Angeles Angels, it looks like Justin Verlander could be the next big-name veteran to sign somewhere.

Verlander only pitched six innings in the last two seasons, which still happens to be four more than Syndergaard threw. As a result, there are some speculating that the two-time Cy Young winner may get more than the $21 million, one-year deal Syndergaard got from LA.

The last time Verlander was healthy for a full season, he went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts and won the 2019 AL Cy Young Award. The 39-year-old righty reportedly threw well at a recent workout, piquing the interest of a number of clubs.

There seems to be plenty of buzz regarding Verlander and the New York Yankees, but other contenders (Braves? Blue Jays?) could try to take a flier on the hard-throwing former ace.

Two weeks from tomorrow, the MLB collective bargaining agreement expires. Insiders are expected a labor stoppage, possibly a lengthy one.

We’ll see if Justin Verlander will be one of several veterans to sign before the Dec. 1 deadline.

