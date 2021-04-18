MLB World Pays Tribute To 3-Time All-Star Jay Bruce

New York Yankees outfielder Jay Bruce announced his retirement today after 14 seasons. This afternoon’s game will be Bruce’s last.

While Bruce struggled mightily in his short tenure with the Yankees, slashing .118/.231/.235 in ten games, he walks away having compiled a very solid overall career.

After making his debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2008 at the age of 21, Bruce played 1,650 games in 14 years, hitting 319 home runs and making three All-Star teams. He also posted five 30-plus home run seasons.

Through stints in Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York (with the Mets and Yankees) and Seattle, he left his mark as a well-respected and well-liked pro. Now, it’s time for Bruce to enjoy time away from the game with his family.

Tributes for the soon-to-be retired slugger poured in from around the baseball world on Sunday.

Jay Bruce has announced his retirement after 14 seasons and 319 career home runs. One of his biggest homers was a walk-off shot to clinch the NL Central for the @Reds in 2010. pic.twitter.com/uGgPYUeNIk — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) April 18, 2021

Jay Bruce… *No. 12 pick in 2005. *Three-time All-Star. *Two-time Silver Slugger. *14 major-league seasons. *319 career homers. *Six teams (CIN, NYM, CLE, SEA, PHI, NYY) *.781 OPS in nearly 6,000 regular-season plate appearances. *.872 OPS in 60 postseason PAs. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 18, 2021

Here's Jay Bruce on the sacrifices his wife, Hannah, has made for his career and how he envisions his family adjusting to life after his retirement. pic.twitter.com/CQIXU76nKq — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 18, 2021

Heck of a career for Jay Bruce. pic.twitter.com/C5KtQLj8TS — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) April 18, 2021

Jay Bruce's outstanding career:

14 years in the big leagues

1,455 hits

319 home runs

839 runs

951 RBI

600 walks

3x All-Star

2x Silver Slugger

Played in 5 postseasons

And if there was a record for most trade rumors swirling around one player in a career, he might hold that mark. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 18, 2021

The Yankees are set to get underway in their series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays from Yankee Stadium. Bruce is not in the lineup, and might not even play this afternoon.

It would be nice if Yankee manager Aaron Boone found a way to get Bruce a sendoff at-bat though.