MLB World Pays Tribute To 3-Time All-Star Jay Bruce

Jay Bruce swings at a pitch for the Yankees.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Jay Bruce #30 of the New York Yankees bats during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 07, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Orioles won 4-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Yankees outfielder Jay Bruce announced his retirement today after 14 seasons. This afternoon’s game will be Bruce’s last.

While Bruce struggled mightily in his short tenure with the Yankees, slashing .118/.231/.235 in ten games, he walks away having compiled a very solid overall career.

After making his debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2008 at the age of 21, Bruce played 1,650 games in 14 years, hitting 319 home runs and making three All-Star teams. He also posted five 30-plus home run seasons.

Through stints in Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York (with the Mets and Yankees) and Seattle, he left his mark as a well-respected and well-liked pro. Now, it’s time for Bruce to enjoy time away from the game with his family.

Tributes for the soon-to-be retired slugger poured in from around the baseball world on Sunday.

The Yankees are set to get underway in their series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays from Yankee Stadium. Bruce is not in the lineup, and might not even play this afternoon.

It would be nice if Yankee manager Aaron Boone found a way to get Bruce a sendoff at-bat though.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.