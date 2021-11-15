The Spun

MLB World Pays Tribute To Former Shortstop Julio Lugo

Julio Lugo points at the camera while playing in a game with the Boston Red Sox.FORT MYERS, FL - MARCH 08: Shortstop Julio Lugo #23 of the Boston Red Sox gestures to the fans during a Grapefruit League Spring Training Game against the Tampa Bay Rays at City of Palms Park on March 8, 2009 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

Some shocking and sad news in the MLB world today. Longtime shortstop Julio Lugo has passed away of a reported likely heart attack.

Lugo’s untimely passing comes just one day before his 46th birthday. A native of the Dominican Republic, he carved out a 12-year career in the big leagues from 2000-11.

Lugo made his debut with the Houston Astros in 2000 and remained with the franchise until midway through the 2003 season, when he was released and signed by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He stayed with the Rays until a trade deadline deal in 2006 sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Prior to the 2007 season, Lugo signed with the Boston Red Sox. It was there where he would experience his most success, starting at shortstop for the 2007 World Series winners and spending two-plus seasons in Boston before finishing off his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (2009), Baltimore Orioles (2010) and Atlanta Braves (2011).

News of Lugo’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from around baseball, including from multiple men who played with him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lugo’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace.

