MLB World Pays Tribute To Former Shortstop Julio Lugo

Some shocking and sad news in the MLB world today. Longtime shortstop Julio Lugo has passed away of a reported likely heart attack.

Lugo’s untimely passing comes just one day before his 46th birthday. A native of the Dominican Republic, he carved out a 12-year career in the big leagues from 2000-11.

Lugo made his debut with the Houston Astros in 2000 and remained with the franchise until midway through the 2003 season, when he was released and signed by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He stayed with the Rays until a trade deadline deal in 2006 sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Prior to the 2007 season, Lugo signed with the Boston Red Sox. It was there where he would experience his most success, starting at shortstop for the 2007 World Series winners and spending two-plus seasons in Boston before finishing off his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (2009), Baltimore Orioles (2010) and Atlanta Braves (2011).

News of Lugo’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from around baseball, including from multiple men who played with him.

Very sad news.

Former #Astros shortstop Julio Lugo died.

He was a fun character. I enjoyed getting to know him & his mother when he played in Houston.

One day in Kansas City he had such a great game he declared I’m “En Fuego.” Teammates loved him.

Rest In Peace, Julio. #QEPD https://t.co/UvdzehNomB — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) November 15, 2021

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Devil Rays shortstop Julio Lugo. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/7EiQkxTe9T — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 15, 2021

Too young. The MLBPAA is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of 12-year MLB veteran, Julio Lugo. Our thoughts and prayers are with Julio's loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hrQYJzjHWh — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) November 15, 2021

I lost my teammate Pedro Feliciano and now Julio Lugo. My heart and prayers go out to both families!!!! We are loosing too many too soon. — David Aardsma (@TheDA53) November 15, 2021

Julio Lugo: Born in the DR, high school in Brooklyn, undersized 43rd-round draft pick turned World Series Champion. Saying he was "impossible not to root for" is a cliche, but it's so, so applicable for Lugo. Damn. — TJ Horgan (@TJHorganTV) November 15, 2021

RIP Julio Lugo. Had 12-year MLB career. Hit .385 in 2007 World Series for Red Sox. Too young at 45. https://t.co/rlKPhjG8Dv — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2021

The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo. We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family. pic.twitter.com/CBtKLitXMf — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 15, 2021

RIP Julio Lugo. Back in 2008 I was in extended spring training getting ready for my first season with the Lowell Spinners. He spent some time with us young kids in Ft. Myers during a rehab assignment. He taught us a lot about infield routines and how to be a professional. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) November 15, 2021

RIP Julio Lugo. He helped me early on in my career with my routine and to stick to it regardless of outcome — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) November 15, 2021

Sad to hear of the passing of Julio Lugo, member of the 2007 World Champion Boston Red Sox. Tomorrow would've been his 46th birthday. Raise a glass for him tonight. pic.twitter.com/RDkW13njvD — Red (@SurvivingGrady) November 15, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lugo’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace.