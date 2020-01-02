Legendary MLB Pitcher Has Reportedly Passed Away

Legendary former MLB pitcher Don Larsen has passed away, according to Andrew Levy, the founder of the Don Larsen Foundation and the President and Founder of Wish You Were Here Productions.

Larsen was 90. He had been dealing with health problems in recent years and had recently entered hospice care, according to his son.

A 14-year Major League veteran, Larsen compiled just an 81-91 overall record in 412 appearances (171 starts). However, he is best known for the feat he accomplished on October 8, 1956 as a member of the New York Yankees.

In Game 5 of the World Series, Larsen pitched a perfect game to lead the Yankees to a 2-0 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers. New York would go on to win the championship in seven games, with Larsen winning MVP honors.

Larsen would go on to pitch in three more World Series, two with the Yankees and one with the San Francisco Giants. He helped the Yankees win another title in 1958, going 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA in two Series starts against the Milwaukee Braves.

We offer our condolences to Larsen’s friends and family.

May he Rest in Peace.