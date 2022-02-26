MLB’s Opening Day is Reportedly In ‘Serious Jeopardy’

Time is running out for the MLB season to start on time. Moments ago, ESPN insider Jeff Passan provided a concerning update on the league’s negotiations with the MLB Players Association.

Passan is reporting that the MLB did not respond well to the union’s proposal this Saturday. There are only two days left to strike a deal before regular-season games start getting canceled.

To make matters worse, Passan said multiple officials believe a deal will not get done before the Feb. 28 deadline.

“MLB did not respond well to the union’s proposal, sources tell ESPN,” Passan tweeted. “There are two days left to get a deal, but opening day remains in significant jeopardy. Multiple officials believe a deal will not get done by the league’s Monday deadline to cancel games.”

Passan spoke about the MLB’s collective bargaining agreement on a recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.” He admit that both parties haven’t shown any indication that they’re willing to compromise.

“As someone who wants to see baseball games I wish there was someone who could bridge the sides,” Passan said. “I just don’t know who it is because they are so angry at each other.”

As of now, it’s highly unlikely the MLB has a full 162-game season.