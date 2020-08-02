Mookie Betts Leaves Dodgers Game With Finger Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts hit a home run in the top of the fifth inning of today’s 3-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It would be the last at-bat of the day for the new L.A. superstar.

Betts appeared to injure his finger on the home run swing. He wound up leaving the game with what the team described as a sore finger. After the game, manager Dave Roberts said that x-rays on Betts’ hand came back negative.

The star outfielder is now day-to-day for the Dodgers, one of the favorites to reach the World Series at the end of this significantly shortened MLB season. Betts, who was traded to Los Angeles by the Boston Red Sox during the offseason, recently signed an eye-popping 12-year, $365 million extension. Obviously no injury to a player of that magnitude is good, though this doesn’t appear to be a major issue.

Betts has 13 hits in 45 at-bats through the first nine games on the season, good for a .289 batting average. Today’s homer was his second of the year, and bumped his RBI total to six on the season.

Mookie Betts Hand pic.twitter.com/O1osENnuL4 — Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) August 2, 2020

The 27-year old Dodgers star was the American League MVP in 2018, leading the Red Sox to a World Series Championship that year. L.A. hopes he can help repeat that level of success in the next few years. The Dodgers have had an impressive run of true World Series contention, but haven’t broken through for a title yet. The team last won it all in 1988.

Through 10 games the Los Angeles Dodgers are 7-3, for the most wins in the National League West.

Hopefully Mookie Betts is fine, and this isn’t a lingering issue. The team is back in action tomorrow, facing the San Diego Padres in three straight road games.

[Dodger Insider]