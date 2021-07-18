Mookie Betts Leaves Dodgers-Rockies Game With Potential Injury

Baseball superstar Mookie Betts left Saturday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers-Colorado Rockies game because of an injury, per a report from Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Betts was off to a slower-than-usual start this season, batting just .261 with 81 hits and 39 RBI. But he appeared to turn a corner since the All-Star break, hitting 7-for-9 in the two games since. His hot start was hampered by an injury Saturday night, though.

Betts was 4-for-4 with three doubles and a home run Saturday night before he came up limping while heading to second on a double. He reportedly displayed a noticeable limp. After a brief meeting with trainers on the field, Betts came out of the game.

This is an unfortunate development for one of the best players in baseball.

Mookie Betts is leaving the game because of injury. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 18, 2021

Dodgers beat writer Fabian Ardaya has a bit more detail to share surrounding Mookie Betts’ injury.

“Mookie Betts will get credited with another double. But the trainers came to check on him. He’s coming out of the game,” Ardaya reported via Twitter. “Betts walking with a noticeable limp. Came up lame rounding first base.” This isn’t the only time Betts has dealt with injuries this year. In fact, it’s unfortunately become common for the Dodgers’ star this season. He’s battled through back, shoulder and wrist injuries. Betts was selected to the All-Star Game, but opted out to rest and get healthy for the second half of the season. We will have more to pass along as information on Betts’ latest injury is made available.