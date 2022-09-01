Mookie Betts Names The Best Pitcher He's Ever Faced

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers flies out in the third inning during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers' loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday night, All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts named the best pitcher in the league.

Betts gave his vote to Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who held the Dodgers to just one run at Citi Field.

"He's pretty much the best, maybe the best to ever pitch," Betts said of deGrom.

Ironically enough, Betts was the only hitter for the Dodgers who had success against deGrom on Wednesday night. He hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth inning.

During his postage press conference, deGrom gave Betts a shoutout for the season he's having in Los Angeles. Clearly, there's mutual respect between these two stars.

“You want to compete against the best,” deGrom said, via the New York Post. “Mookie is having a great year with the numbers he’s put up.”

Betts is batting .281 with 32 home runs and 70 RBIs. As for deGrom, he has a 4-1 record with a 1.98 ERA.

If the Dodgers and Mets meet in the playoffs, we should witness a few intense battles between Betts and deGrom.