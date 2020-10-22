Mookie Betts Responds To The Message From LeBron James

The Spun

Mookie Betts sits on the bench in his Los Angeles Dodgers jersey.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 24: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout prior to a Cactus League spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch on February 24, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

LeBron James and the Lakers have already brought one championship back to Los Angeles this year. The Dodgers are attempting to secure another.

Los Angeles is taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. The Dodgers, led by Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts, won Game 1 on Tuesday night.

LeBron James was tuned in to Game 1 on Tuesday evening. He was a big fan of what he saw from Betts in the opening game of the series.

Betts, who was traded from Boston to Los Angeles before the 2020 season, went 2 for 4 with a home run in Game 1. He also had a walk, a couple of steals and played some incredible defense.

LeBron took to Twitter to praise Betts for his play.

Betts had a simple response to LeBron’s tweet on Wednesday morning.

“One Goal…. FINISH THE JOB!” he tweeted back.

Betts and the Dodgers are attempting to go up 2-0 in the series on Wednesday night. The Rays are off to an early lead, though.

Tampa Bay is leading Los Angeles, 1-0, after one inning in Game 2. The Rays had a first-inning home run by second baseman Brandon Lowe.

The Dodgers-Rays World Series game is airing on FOX.


