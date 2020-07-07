Mookie Betts Was Asked If He Regrets Turning Down Extension

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts spoke with reporters about a variety of topics.

The comment that made the most headlines was in regards to his former team – the Boston Red Sox. Reporters asked Betts if he regretted turning down a longterm deal from the team.

According to multiple reports, the Red Sox offered Betts a $300 million extension. Betts decided not to sign the deal and Boston then traded he and pitcher David Price to the Dodgers.

The former MVP isn’t worried about that offer from the Red Sox, though.

“Once I make a decision, I make a decision,” Betts said via ESPN. “I’m not going back to question myself. I don’t worry about that. The market will be what the market is. We’ll just kind of cross that bridge when we get there. But for right now, it’s just the [health and safety] things that I’m worried about. That whole thing [free agency] is on the back burner.”

Betts took home the American League MVP award during the 2018 season. A year later, he racked up numerous other awards including his fourth-consecutive Gold Glove and third Silver Slugger.

Betts is on a one-year, $27 million deal following arbitration. We’ll have to wait and see if the Dodgers lock him up after giving up three players in a trade with the Red Sox.