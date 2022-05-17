Mets Announce Jacob deGrom's Latest MRI Results

The New York Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball so far this season, posting a 23-13 record. What makes that such an impressive mark is that top pitcher Jacob deGrom has been out due to a stress reaction in his right scapula.

On Tuesday, however, the Mets released an encouraging update on deGrom's recovery process.

The latest MRI results for deGrom showed "continued healing" in his right scapula. A timetable for his return hasn't been released though.

"He underwent follow-up imaging yesterday that revealed continued healing in the scapula," the Mets announced. "He will continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program, and we will provide an update on his progress when appropriate."

When healthy, deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball. Last season, he had a 1.08 ERA through 15 starts.

Unfortunately, injuries have prevented deGrom from maximizing his potential on the mound.

For now, the Mets' starting rotation is being led by Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco.

Bassitt has been a nice surprise for the Mets this season. In seven starts, he has a 4-2 record with a 2.34 ERA.

If deGrom can return to the Mets' rotation later this year, they might just be primed for a playoff run.