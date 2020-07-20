Nationals Announce Dr. Fauci Will Throw Out First Pitch On Thursday

When the Washington Nationals open their ballpark for first pitch this Thursday, they’ll have a guest on the mound: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Nationals released an official statement confirming that Fauci, who is also a Nationals super-fan, will throw the first pitch. Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce that Nats super-fan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23.

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend out World Series Championship title.”

A statement from the Washington Nationals regarding Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/iejxXeAA4V — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 20, 2020

Dr. Fauci is one of the most accomplished medical professionals in the United States. He was a leading researcher in the 1980s HIV/AIDS epidemic, helping the medical community achieve a far greater understanding of the deadly infections.

His work on human immune response are considered among the most important research of the past fifty years.

Dr. Fauci is a recipient of National Medal of Science and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

And he’s a diehard baseball fan it seems.

The Nationals, the reigning World Series champions, are set to host the New York Yankees to open the 2020 MLB season on Thursday night.

See you on the mound, Dr. Fauci.