Nationals Announce Injury Diagnosis For Stephen Strasburg

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg's return to the mound didn't go the way the baseball world hoped it would. Just a few days after a rough 2022 debut, the three-time All-Star was once again placed on the injured list.

Strasburg was experiencing discomfort over the weekend, leading to concerns about his health.

On Tuesday, the Nationals announced that Strasburg is dealing with a stress reaction in his ribs. He has been placed on the 15-day injured list.

This is a tough break for Strasburg and the Nationals, there's no doubt about that.

In his only appearance this season, Strasburg gave up seven runs on eight hits in a little over four innings of work. It was his first MLB game since June 1, 2021.

Strasburg missed a considerable amount of time last season because he was recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome.

When healthy, Strasburg is one of the most electric pitchers in baseball. The problem though is that we haven't seen him at his best since the 2019 season.

Hopefully, we'll see Strasburg return to true form later this year.