The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nationals Announce Injury Update For All-Star SP Stephen Strasburg

Stephen Strasburg pitches in the World Series for the Nationals.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s been a frustrating year for Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, that’s for sure. On Friday afternoon, the team announced an unfortunate update regarding the All-Star’s hand injury.

Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals after winning a World Series with the club in 2019. He’s been a beloved member of the team ever since he was drafted a decade ago.

Injuries have played a factor in Strasburg’s career though. Back in 2010, the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. Now, the reigning World Series MVP is dealing with yet another serious medical issue.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced that Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome. The team will have to sit down with him and discuss how they want to handle it.

According to Martinez, the team took Strasburg to see a nerve specialist on Thursday. Surgery is an option, but the Nationals won’t commit to it just yet.

At this point, it’s unlikely we see Strasburg on the mound this year. He hasn’t pitched for the Nationals since August 14.

It’s imperative that Washington takes care of Strasburg’s long-term health. If that means he can’t pitch during a shortened season, then so be it.

When healthy, Strasburg is capable of taking a game over. We saw just how great he can be during the 2019 World Series against Houston.

One thing is certain, the MLB is a much better product when Strasburg is on top of his game. Hopefully, the 32-year-old ace can make a full recovery from his latest injury.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.