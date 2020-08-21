Nationals Announce Injury Update For All-Star SP Stephen Strasburg

It’s been a frustrating year for Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, that’s for sure. On Friday afternoon, the team announced an unfortunate update regarding the All-Star’s hand injury.

Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals after winning a World Series with the club in 2019. He’s been a beloved member of the team ever since he was drafted a decade ago.

Injuries have played a factor in Strasburg’s career though. Back in 2010, the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. Now, the reigning World Series MVP is dealing with yet another serious medical issue.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced that Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome. The team will have to sit down with him and discuss how they want to handle it.

According to Martinez, the team took Strasburg to see a nerve specialist on Thursday. Surgery is an option, but the Nationals won’t commit to it just yet.

Dave Martinez says that a nerve specialist diagnosed Stephen Strasburg with carpal tunnel yesterday, which is line with why the Nationals originally put him on the IL. Martinez says surgery could be an option. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) August 21, 2020

At this point, it’s unlikely we see Strasburg on the mound this year. He hasn’t pitched for the Nationals since August 14.

It’s imperative that Washington takes care of Strasburg’s long-term health. If that means he can’t pitch during a shortened season, then so be it.

When healthy, Strasburg is capable of taking a game over. We saw just how great he can be during the 2019 World Series against Houston.

One thing is certain, the MLB is a much better product when Strasburg is on top of his game. Hopefully, the 32-year-old ace can make a full recovery from his latest injury.