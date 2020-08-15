Nationals Announce Injury Update For Pitcher Stephen Strasburg

The Washington Nationals announced an injury update for pitcher Stephen Strasburg on Saturday morning.

It’s been a bumpy season for Strasburg thus far. The Washington ace has dealt with nerve issues in his throwing hand. He missed the Nationals’ first few weeks of the 2020 season as a result.

Strasburg returned to the mound this past week against the Baltimore Orioles. He tossed 4.1 innings, allowed seven hits and five earned runs in an ugly first outing back. Unfortunately, he couldn’t even make it through an entire inning in his latest performance.

Strasburg left Friday’s ball-game against the Orioles after throwing just 16 pitches. He continues to deal with nerve issues in his right hand. The Nationals have placed their ace on the 10-day injured list as a result.

BREAKING! @Nationals place Strasburg on 10 day IL pic.twitter.com/u5vOR5SOLa — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 15, 2020

This is a concerning update for the Nationals as they look to defend their World Series title. This team often goes as far as Strasburg can go. When he’s on, the Nationals are a tough out.

In a shortened season like this one, it’ll be interesting to see how Washington handles this situation. The 32-year-old Strasburg is nearing the end of his peak playing days. To preserve his game, the Nationals may feel inclined to sit Strasburg for the rest of the season, depending on how the right-hander responds to treatment.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are in a bit of a slump to start the season. Washington is four games behind the NL East leading Miami Marlins.