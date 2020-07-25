Nationals Announce Injury Update For Stephen Strasburg

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced star pitcher Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his start on Opening Day.

Just a few days later, another star pitcher has been scratched from his start. The Washington Nationals announced Stephen Strasburg won’t be on the hill tonight.

According to a statement from the team, he is battling through a nerve issue in his right hand. As a result, manager Dave Martinez said he won’t be pitching tonight.

It’s unclear if this will be a longterm issue or one that Strasburg can recover quickly from. Nationals fans have unfortunately become accustomed to Strasburg dealing with injuries during his career.

Here’s the news from Nationals reporter Alex Chappell.

Davey says Strasburg has a nerve issue with his right hand https://t.co/EW9fZOd8xD — Alex Chappell (@AlexChappell) July 25, 2020

Strasburg has been one of the most dominant pitchers in Major League Baseball since he entered the game.

During the Nationals’ playoff run last year, he was arguably the team’s best player. In the World Series against the Houston Astros, he went 2-0 and took home World Series MVP honors.

He completed the Nationals’ playoff run with a 5-0 record as a starting pitcher. The former No. 1 overall pick signed a lengthy contract extension to remain in Washington following the World Series win.

Earlier this week, the Nationals lost their season-opener against against the New York Yankees in a rain-shortened contest.

We’ll have to wait and see how Strasburg does in the coming weeks.