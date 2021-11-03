Veteran MLB Announcer Reveals He Won’t Return In 2022

The 2021 MLB season finally came to an end on Tuesday night, as the Atlanta Braves polished off the Houston Astros to win their first World Series in 25 years. After seven months of non-stop baseball, the curtain has closed and teams can start to look ahead to next year.

The Washington Nationals have already started to prepare for the 2022 season, but not in regard to their roster. Instead, the organization and its local television partner, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), have made a change in the broadcast booth.

F.P. Santangelo, the color commentator for Nationals games on MASN, announced Wednesday that he will not be returning to the network next season.

“Well, there goes my no-hitter,” Santangelo wrote in a thread on Twitter Wednesday. “As you may have heard, I will not be returning to the MASN broadcast booth to call Nats games next season. I have so many people to thank for this last decade that I hardly know where to begin.

“I’d like to thank the Washington Nationals Organization and MASN for welcoming me into their family. You are class acts, and being a member of your team has been the honor of my career.”

Well, there goes my no-hitter. As you may have heard, I will not be returning to the MASN broadcast booth to call Nats games next season. I have so many people to thank for this last decade that I hardly know where to begin. ◦ — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) November 3, 2021

I’d like to thank everyone who worked behind the scenes and with me on air to make me look better and more knowledgeable than I could ever imagine: My producer Chip Winfield, my director Chuck Whitlock, and my on air brother Dan Kolko along with everyone that works tirelessly, — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) November 3, 2021

Santangelo has broadcasted Nationals games on MASN since 2011, alongside play-by-play man Bob Carpenter. Prior to his arrival, he worked as a fill-in broadcaster and radio host in San Francisco.

The decision to replace Santangelo in the booth comes after he missed time during the 2021 season for a sexual harassment allegation. The accusation against the 54-year-old was investigated by MLB and eventually deemed inconclusive. He returned to his normal role in July.

Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reported that the option on Santangelo’s contract was not picked as a result of his performance, rather than the investigation earlier this year.

On Santangelo, I was told it was more performance that prompted MASN to not pick up his option. Santangelo also missed time in the booth this season for a sexual harassment allegation. That was investigated by MLB and deemed inconclusive. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) November 3, 2021

Prior to getting into broadcasting, Santangelo played professionally as an outfielder. He played for four teams from 1995 to 2001, including four years with the organization that he would later broadcast games for, back when the Washington Nationals were the Montreal Expos.

MASN and the Nationals have yet to name Santangelo’s successor, but announced that they plan to look for a new in-game analyst immediately. Carpenter will return next season in his usual play-by-play role.