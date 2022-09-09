Nationals Catcher Hospitalized After Getting Hit In Groin

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: A general view in the third inning of the Washington Nationals and New York Mets game at Nationals Park on July 20, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to his groin on Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. He eventually left the game in the sixth inning.

Riley Adams replaced Ruiz in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ruiz was then taken to the hospital.

Nationals reporter Mark Zuckerman had a blunt update on Ruiz's status.

It turns out that Ruiz was taken to the hospital because he's dealing with swollen testicles.

"No easy way to put this: Keibert Ruiz was sent to the hospital with swollen testicles after getting hit with a foul ball," Zuckerman said. "Nationals are waiting for him to return before they all leave for Philly."

Ruiz has been a solid contributor for the Nationals this season, hitting .251 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs.

The Nationals have not yet released an official update on Ruiz's status for the remainder of the season.