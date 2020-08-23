The Spun

Nats Employee Fired Following Disturbing Act In Convenience Store

Washington Nationals face off against the New York YankeesWASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

An employee of a Major League Baseball team has reportedly been fired after video surfaced of a disturbing act in a convenience store.

The World Series champion Washington Nationals have reportedly fired Jazhiel Morel after video surfaced of his disturbing act. The Dominican Republic employee threw hot coffee in a female worker’s face at a convenience store.

Morel has reportedly agreed to turn himself into authorities on Monday.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared video of the act on Twitter, via Ode Comunica.

ESPN.com had some details:

The Washington Nationals have fired an employee who allegedly threw two cups of hot coffee in the face of a female convenience-store employee in the Dominican Republic, the team told ESPN on Saturday.

In a Twitter video posted Friday night, Jazhiel Morel, who was the administrator of the Nationals’ academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, was shown filling up coffee cups before exchanging words with the cashier and then throwing the coffee on her.

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo released a statement to ESPN.

“The Washington Nationals learned of this horrific incident earlier today and immediately terminated the employee,” Rizzo said. “We do not tolerate this type of behavior in our organization.”

The Nationals have an extremely strong presence in the Dominican Republic.

Washington star Juan Soto was signed out of the D.R., as was outfielder Victor Robles.


