Nats Employee Fired Following Disturbing Act In Convenience Store

Morel has reportedly agreed to turn himself into authorities on Monday.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared video of the act on Twitter, via Ode Comunica.

The Washington Nationals fired an employee in the Dominican Republic on Saturday after he allegedly threw two cups of hot coffee in the face of a female convenience-store employee.

The Washington Nationals have fired an employee who allegedly threw two cups of hot coffee in the face of a female convenience-store employee in the Dominican Republic, the team told ESPN on Saturday. In a Twitter video posted Friday night, Jazhiel Morel, who was the administrator of the Nationals’ academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, was shown filling up coffee cups before exchanging words with the cashier and then throwing the coffee on her.

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo released a statement to ESPN.

“The Washington Nationals learned of this horrific incident earlier today and immediately terminated the employee,” Rizzo said. “We do not tolerate this type of behavior in our organization.”

The Nationals have an extremely strong presence in the Dominican Republic.

Washington star Juan Soto was signed out of the D.R., as was outfielder Victor Robles.