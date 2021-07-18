The Spun

Nationals-Padres Game Postponed After Reported Shooting Outside Ballpark

Washington Nationals face off against the New York YankeesWASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in the game at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A frightening situation played out at tonight’s Washington Nationals-San Diego Padres game. Gunshots were heard just outside Nationals Park, leading to a frantic scene in Washington tonight.

The Padres lead the home Nats 8-4 in the sixth inning, when the incident took place. According to Hugo Lowell of The Guardian, DC police say that a woman was shot outside the third base gate to Nationals Park

Multiple players, including Padres star Fernando Tatis, went into the stands to grab family members to bring into the clubhouse for safety. Other videos show fans evacuating the stadium, while some reportedly ended up on the field, and quickly ushered off.

The Nationals have confirmed the shooting, and have encouraged fans to exit the game through the outfield gates. “We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” the team says.

The shots were close enough to the stadium that they were very clear on the MASN broadcast, as the game cut to commercial.

Per Nationals beat reporter Jesse Dougherty, the game will not resume tonight.

Hopefully everything in the area is under control now, as thousands of fans exit Nationals Park, and that everyone remains safe. The two teams are scheduled to play tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. ET, but everything is obviously up in the air at the moment.

We’ll have more on this situation as we learn it.

Update: According to D.C. police, two people were shot outside the stadium:

Update 2: Tonight’s game will resume at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow, ahead of the scheduled Sunday game.

If you’re around Nationals park, please stay safe.


