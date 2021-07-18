A frightening situation played out at tonight’s Washington Nationals-San Diego Padres game. Gunshots were heard just outside Nationals Park, leading to a frantic scene in Washington tonight.

The Padres lead the home Nats 8-4 in the sixth inning, when the incident took place. According to Hugo Lowell of The Guardian, DC police say that a woman was shot outside the third base gate to Nationals Park

Multiple players, including Padres star Fernando Tatis, went into the stands to grab family members to bring into the clubhouse for safety. Other videos show fans evacuating the stadium, while some reportedly ended up on the field, and quickly ushered off.

The Nationals have confirmed the shooting, and have encouraged fans to exit the game through the outfield gates. “We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” the team says.

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. Just ran into stands and grabbed family members and brought them to clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DlC1bSv3I7 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 18, 2021

Fwiw, fans are milling around the vicinity of South Capitol and O/P Sts SW. Doesn’t look like there any active situation out there. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 18, 2021

The shots were close enough to the stadium that they were very clear on the MASN broadcast, as the game cut to commercial.

You can hear the gunshots just as the broadcast cuts away pic.twitter.com/tBmbZaR3GB — Jack Leonardi (@JackLeonardi) July 18, 2021

Per Nationals beat reporter Jesse Dougherty, the game will not resume tonight.

MASN says there will be no more baseball at Nationals Park tonight. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 18, 2021

Hopefully everything in the area is under control now, as thousands of fans exit Nationals Park, and that everyone remains safe. The two teams are scheduled to play tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. ET, but everything is obviously up in the air at the moment.

We’ll have more on this situation as we learn it.

Update: According to D.C. police, two people were shot outside the stadium:

MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

Update 2: Tonight’s game will resume at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow, ahead of the scheduled Sunday game.

Tonight's game has been suspended and will resume at 1:05 p.m. tomorrow. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 18, 2021

If you’re around Nationals park, please stay safe.