The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nationals Star Juan Soto Tests Positive For COVID-19, Won’t Play Tonight

Juan Soto hits a home run against the Mets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals hits a 2-run home run to right field in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Juan Soto, one of baseball’s biggest young stars, will not play on Opening Night.

The Washington Nationals star has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He will be unable to play in the season opener against the New York Yankees.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan broke the news.

“Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s season opener against the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN,” he reported.

The Washington Nationals have since announced their Opening Day roster, seemingly confirming the news.

Soto, one of the leading stars of the Nationals’ World Series run in 2019, is not on the roster. He’ll likely have to miss two weeks while he recovers from the virus.

This is a tough break for both the Nationals and baseball as a whole. Soto, 21, is one of the sport’s brightest stars. He had a massive campaign in 2019 and was one of the most-impactful players in the postseason.

Soto hit home runs against Clayton Kershaw, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander during the Nationals’ run to a World Series championship. Everyone was looking forward to another Soto vs. Cole matchup on Thursday evening. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for that.

The Nationals and the Yankees are set to play at 7:08 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.