On Sunday afternoon, Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer had a great reason for skipping out on the post-game press conference.

Scherzer delivered a gem on Sunday as the Nationals squared off against the Miami Marlins. The three-time Cy Young-winner threw a complete game en route to the team’s 3-1 win over the Marlins.

Scherzer allowed just one run on five hits while striking out nine Marlins on the day. Following the incredible performance, he had to rush to the hospital as his wife, Erica, was going into labor with the couple’s third child.

After throwing a complete game, Max Scherzer is quickly leaving Nats Park. His wife is in labor. What a day. — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) May 2, 2021

Teammate Ryan Zimmerman opened up on Scherzer’s performance all while knowing his wife was going to give birth soon.

“For him to go complete game and pitch the way he did today, then go over and have a baby with his wife — pretty cool day for him,” said Zimmerman, who also has experience becoming a father during a baseball season. “We’re happy for him. He never ceases to amaze me is, I guess, the best way to put it.”

Scherzer is one of the most dominant pitchers to step on the mound over the past decade. After all the accolades he’s received in his career, he’s never had a day quite like this one.

We wish good health for Erica and the newest addition to the Scherzer family.