Nationals Star Max Scherzer Has A Strong Message For MLB

Washington Nationals star Max Scherzer has released a strong statement in regards to the negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

Scherzer, one of the top players in the game, also serves on the MLB Players Association executive council. He is very much involved in the discussion between the owners and the MLBPA.

The World Series champion and three-time Cy Young winner announced on Wednesday that there is “no reason” to engage with MLB regarding any further pay reductions.

“After discussing the latest developments with the rest of the players there’s no reason to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions. We have previously negotiated a pay cut in the version of prorated salaries, and there’s no justification to accept a 2nd pay cut based upon the current information the union has received. I’m glad to hear other players voicing the same viewpoint and believe MLB’s economic strategy would completely change if all documentation were to become public information,” he wrote.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have been negotiating on salaries for what will be a shortened, probably fan-less 2020 season.

The owners’ latest proposal to the players leaked on Tuesday and the pay cuts were drastic.

Potential salary cuts in MLB plan, sources tell @JesseRogersESPN and me: Full-year Proposal $563.5K $262K

$1M $434K

$2M $736K

$5M $1.64M

$10M $2.95M

$15M $4.05M

$20M $5.15M

$25M $6.05M

$30M $6.95M

$35M $7.84M — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 26, 2020

Scherzer is one of the highest-paid players in the game. He signed a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Nationals in 2015. Under the MLB’s current proposal, his 2020 salary would likely be cut by more than 70 percent.

Everyone is hoping to have baseball in 2020, but it’s not looking good right now.